Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Aegis cut their price objective on Power REIT from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PW opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $81.99. The firm has a market cap of $95.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Power REIT by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 357,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,596,000 after buying an additional 104,922 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Power REIT by 621.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 62,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 53,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Power REIT by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 15,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Power REIT by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.