Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Aegis cut their price objective on Power REIT from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PW opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $81.99. The firm has a market cap of $95.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.39.
Power REIT Company Profile
Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.
