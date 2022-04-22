PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. PPG Industries also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.600-$1.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,059. PPG Industries has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.04.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.26. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,607,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

