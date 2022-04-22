PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.26, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. PPG Industries updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.600-$1.900 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.60-1.90 EPS.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,426,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.04. PPG Industries has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

