Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$86.31.

PD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total value of C$318,343.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,398,999.51. Also, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total value of C$117,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$328,554.50. Insiders have sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock worth $1,092,104 over the last three months.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$92.59 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$30.45 and a twelve month high of C$107.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$84.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.09.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.60) by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 2.8799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

