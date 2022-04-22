Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) PT Raised to C$105.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$85.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PDS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

NYSE:PDS traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,342. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $85.29. The stock has a market cap of $973.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100,898 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 38.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 94,300 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 53,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 60.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 49,910 shares during the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.