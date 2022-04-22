Preston Frazer Sells 1,500 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AZO traded down $71.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,162.30. 5,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,986.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,936.99. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,367.96 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,073.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $420,100,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 556,107.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $161,309,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1,730.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,533,000 after purchasing an additional 71,941 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

