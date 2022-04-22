Professional (PFHD) to Release Earnings on Friday

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect Professional to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Professional had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $19.41 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Professional to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PFHD opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $320.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of -0.02. Professional has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $24.55.

In other news, Director Lawrence Schimmel sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $47,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFHD. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Professional by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Professional by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Professional by 47.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised Professional from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Professional presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About Professional (Get Rating)

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

