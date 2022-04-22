Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $184.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $179.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.92.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $170.78 on Friday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average is $153.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $126.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,903,000 after purchasing an additional 320,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,792,000 after purchasing an additional 350,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Prologis by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

