Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $184.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $179.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.92.
Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $170.78 on Friday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average is $153.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $126.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87.
In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,903,000 after purchasing an additional 320,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,792,000 after purchasing an additional 350,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Prologis by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
