ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($16.02) to €13.60 ($14.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($22.58) to €17.00 ($18.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($30.11) to €22.00 ($23.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($19.35) to €14.00 ($15.05) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

