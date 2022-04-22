Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Prosperity Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $5.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

PB stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.06. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $64.40 and a 1-year high of $80.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $280.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 61,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

About Prosperity Bancshares (Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.