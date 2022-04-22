Provident Financial Services (PFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PFS opened at $22.89 on Friday. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

In related news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 34,571 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,288 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,089 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 216,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

PFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Provident Financial Services (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

