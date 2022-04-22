Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSDGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Pulse Seismic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Pulse Seismic stock opened at C$2.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88. Pulse Seismic has a 52 week low of C$1.58 and a 52 week high of C$2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSDGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pulse Seismic will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pulse Seismic

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. The company's library covers principal areas in Alberta, Northeast British Columbia, and Saskatchewan; and includes portions of the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Manitoba, and Montana.

