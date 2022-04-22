Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Pulse Seismic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Pulse Seismic stock opened at C$2.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88. Pulse Seismic has a 52 week low of C$1.58 and a 52 week high of C$2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Get Pulse Seismic alerts:

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pulse Seismic will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. The company's library covers principal areas in Alberta, Northeast British Columbia, and Saskatchewan; and includes portions of the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Manitoba, and Montana.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Seismic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Seismic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.