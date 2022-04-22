Pure Foods Tasmania Limited (ASX:PFT) Insider Malcolm McAully Acquires 40,000 Shares

Pure Foods Tasmania Limited (ASX:PFT – Get Rating) insider Malcolm McAully purchased 40,000 shares of Pure Foods Tasmania stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.44 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$17,600.00 ($12,941.18).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.
Pure Foods Tasmania Company Profile (Get Rating)
