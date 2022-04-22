Pure Foods Tasmania Limited (ASX:PFT) Insider Malcolm McAully Acquires 40,000 Shares

Pure Foods Tasmania Limited (ASX:PFT – Get Rating) insider Malcolm McAully purchased 40,000 shares of Pure Foods Tasmania stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.44 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$17,600.00 ($12,941.18).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.

Pure Foods Tasmania Company Profile

Pure Foods Tasmania Limited engages in the food business in Australia. The company operates through Tasmanian Pate, Woodbridge Smokehouse, Daly Potato Company, Lauds Plant Based Foods, and The Cashew Creamery segments. It offers pate products under the Tasmanian Pate brand; smoked salmon and trout products under the Woodbridge Smokehouse brand; ready to eat salads and meal solutions under the Daly Potato Co brand; plant based food products under New Pastures brand; sea food products under the Pure Tasmanian Seafood brand; and other food products under the Lauds Plant Based Foods and The Cashew Creamery brands.

