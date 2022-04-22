Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.04). Pyxis Tankers posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 48.69%.

PXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of PXS stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Pyxis Tankers worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

