Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for New Gold Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on New Gold in a research note on Friday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

NGD stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. New Gold has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.23.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in New Gold by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 78,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.