Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Saipem SpA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saipem in a report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
Saipem
Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.
