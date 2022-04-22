Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Saipem SpA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saipem in a report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of SAPMF opened at $1.35 on Friday. Saipem has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

