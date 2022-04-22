Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Altius Minerals Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.
Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.70 million.
TSE ALS opened at C$22.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.01. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$14.92 and a 12-month high of C$25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98.
About Altius Minerals (Get Rating)
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
