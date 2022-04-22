Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 87,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 404,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.