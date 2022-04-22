Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Issued By Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.27.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$39.32 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.07.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.64, for a total transaction of C$3,152,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$226,922,094. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 43,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$1,845,805.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,193,461 shares in the company, valued at C$92,122,729.85. Over the last three months, insiders sold 292,201 shares of company stock worth $11,371,329.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

