Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Franco-Nevada Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter.
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$400.86 million.
Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$204.39 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$158.27 and a 12-month high of C$216.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$198.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$181.43. The company has a current ratio of 17.39, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
In other news, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$877,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at C$2,714,595. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.48, for a total value of C$1,007,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,512,689.34. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,553 shares of company stock worth $11,502,552.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 24.03%.
About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
