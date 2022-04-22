Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Issued By Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 4.49%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.01. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

