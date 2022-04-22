Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Increased by Analyst (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.55.

TSE:AEM opened at C$77.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$58.02 and a 1 year high of C$89.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.38 billion and a PE ratio of 27.75.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Sean Boyd acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$66.75 per share, with a total value of C$667,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,899,455.75. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$64.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,532.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 153,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,872,189.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 50.04%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

