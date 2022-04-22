Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Increased by Analyst (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.
Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion.
TSE:AEM opened at C$77.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$58.02 and a 1 year high of C$89.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.38 billion and a PE ratio of 27.75.
In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Sean Boyd acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$66.75 per share, with a total value of C$667,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,899,455.75. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$64.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,532.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 153,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,872,189.99.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 50.04%.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.
