Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. The business had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $99,823.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,745.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,172 shares of company stock worth $227,024. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

