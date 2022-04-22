Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avient in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of AVNT opened at $53.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Avient has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Avient’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the third quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avient by 502.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

