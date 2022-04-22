Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Blend Labs, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Blend Labs in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Blend Labs’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BLND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Shares of BLND stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,051 shares of company stock valued at $67,629 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth $108,767,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth $16,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 164,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth $491,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

