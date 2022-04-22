Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Bombardier Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bombardier in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion.

Bombardier has a 52-week low of C$7.83 and a 52-week high of C$13.18.

