Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Equinor ASA Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 285.00 to 305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Equinor ASA from 300.00 to 340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equinor ASA from $30.67 to $31.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.25.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $36.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $4,007,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 146.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 78,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.70%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

