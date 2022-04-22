Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Flywire Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Flywire in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). William Blair also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLYW. Raymond James raised shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Flywire by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Flywire by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 90,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $240,926.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,132 shares of company stock worth $3,210,134.

Flywire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.