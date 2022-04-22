Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Lifted by Raymond James

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$179.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$228.00 to C$227.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada to a “hold” rating and set a C$210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$199.21.

TSE FNV opened at C$204.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$39.11 billion and a PE ratio of 42.34. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$158.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$216.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 17.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$198.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$181.43.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$413.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.86 million.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 4,500 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$877,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at C$2,714,595. Also, Director David Harquail sold 28,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$199.27, for a total transaction of C$5,590,171.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,577,745.58. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,553 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,552.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

