Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S Raised by SVB Leerink (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

Shares of HLUYY opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.64. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $33.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2044 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. H. Lundbeck A/S’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

