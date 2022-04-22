Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Lifted by Raymond James

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.09. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 228.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.