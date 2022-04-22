Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Increased by Analyst

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.85. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.92.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $165.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

