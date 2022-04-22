Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Reduced by SVB Leerink

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $95.76 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average is $89.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,708.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,821. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

