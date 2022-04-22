Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Nucor Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Nucor in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $7.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.27.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $175.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.81. Nucor has a 1 year low of $75.60 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,804,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 167,023 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,341,000 after acquiring an additional 117,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after acquiring an additional 98,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nucor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,725,000 after acquiring an additional 155,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.