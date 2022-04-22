Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Lifted by KeyCorp

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

NYSE:PNW opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,779 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,763,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,711,000 after buying an additional 105,459 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,117,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,043,000 after buying an additional 159,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,692,000 after buying an additional 49,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,477,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,879,000 after buying an additional 305,991 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

