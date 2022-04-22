Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$150.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.00.

Shares of PBH opened at C$104.72 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$100.41 and a 12 month high of C$137.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$109.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$121.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15. The firm has a market cap of C$4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 34.45.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is currently 83.55%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

