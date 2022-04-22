Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEG. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $74.67 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day moving average is $65.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,893,733,000 after acquiring an additional 219,401 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,830 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,775,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,714,000 after buying an additional 2,808,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,751,000 after buying an additional 133,384 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,855,000 after buying an additional 640,728 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

