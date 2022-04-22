Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Subsea 7 S.A. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Subsea 7 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

SUBCY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Shares of Subsea 7 stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.28 and a beta of 1.92. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Subsea 7’s payout ratio is currently 218.20%.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

