Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$635.16 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CSFB set a C$5.25 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.29.

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$7.61 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.26.

In related news, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$866,578.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,202,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,871,172.97. Also, Director Daniel Racine sold 37,945 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total value of C$214,009.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 619,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,492,541.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,880.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

