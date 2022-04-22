Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Issued By Wedbush

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.82.

CFG stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.