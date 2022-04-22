Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.93.

OR opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 40,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

