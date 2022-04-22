Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issued By Oppenheimer

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for PayPal in a report released on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.98.

PayPal stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. PayPal has a one year low of $88.81 and a one year high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PayPal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 17,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,652,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in PayPal by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 91,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

