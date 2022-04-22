Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for B&G Foods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

BGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of BGS opened at $28.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.06. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $36.52.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after acquiring an additional 371,512 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 9.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 89,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.69%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

