Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Raised by Analyst

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ERO. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.33.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$19.17 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$15.01 and a 52-week high of C$29.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 6.87.

About Ero Copper (Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.