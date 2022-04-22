Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

FNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.51 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 108,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 8.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,252,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after buying an additional 99,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 8.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 150,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

