Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Increased by Cormark (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fairfax Financial in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $18.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $17.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $18.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $18.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $20.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $21.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $23.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $84.60 EPS.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The business had revenue of C$8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.05 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FFH. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$772.14.

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$699.49 on Friday. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$493.00 and a 12-month high of C$716.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$643.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$599.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other news, Director Lauren Cortney Templeton sold 1,935 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$630.00, for a total transaction of C$1,219,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at C$11,611,530. Also, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total transaction of C$1,672,695.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,338,710.87.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

