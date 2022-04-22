Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Increased by Cormark (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fairfax Financial in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $18.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $17.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $18.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $18.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $20.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $21.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $23.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $84.60 EPS.
Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The business had revenue of C$8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.05 billion.
Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$699.49 on Friday. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$493.00 and a 12-month high of C$716.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$643.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$599.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
In other news, Director Lauren Cortney Templeton sold 1,935 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$630.00, for a total transaction of C$1,219,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at C$11,611,530. Also, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total transaction of C$1,672,695.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,338,710.87.
Fairfax Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
