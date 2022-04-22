Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Reduced by Analyst

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hancock Whitney in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

HWC has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,627,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,602,000 after buying an additional 208,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after purchasing an additional 164,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,147,000 after purchasing an additional 83,001 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after purchasing an additional 154,539 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $67,642,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

