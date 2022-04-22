Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$536.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$551.94 million.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.01.

TSE:HBM opened at C$8.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$11.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -1.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.