Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Cut by Analyst

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for International Business Machines in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IBM. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $139.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.51 and its 200-day moving average is $128.77. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after acquiring an additional 951,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,364,000 after acquiring an additional 924,180 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

