Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lockheed Martin in a report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $6.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $439.54 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $437.23 and a 200-day moving average of $384.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after buying an additional 543,607 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after buying an additional 456,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,798,000 after acquiring an additional 250,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

